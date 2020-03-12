Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Down 8.3% Following Weak Earnings

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 743,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 352,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 78.22% and a negative net margin of 99.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Get Kopin alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kopin by 12,304.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,377,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,652 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kopin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 491.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 308,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kopin by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 326,750 shares during the period. 24.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.