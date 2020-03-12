Kyle J. Kiser Sells 13,500 Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $447,515.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DISH opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. DISH Network Corp has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

