L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $198.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.36.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.