L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,804 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $241.26 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

In other news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

