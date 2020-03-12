L & S Advisors Inc Has $13.84 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 752.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,713 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $125.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

