L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.03 Million Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after buying an additional 398,605 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,110,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,109,000 after buying an additional 384,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 892,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,093,000 after buying an additional 344,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock opened at $156.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $152.53 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.24.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

