L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.22 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 367.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,194,683. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.