L & S Advisors Inc Has $5.60 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 1,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 784,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,417,000 after acquiring an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 187,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $212.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.40. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.57 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,400 shares of company stock worth $29,073,061 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

