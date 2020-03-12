L & S Advisors Inc Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Walmart by 1,633.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,534,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,045,000 after purchasing an additional 691,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $114.43 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

