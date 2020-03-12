L & S Advisors Inc Has $8.15 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 183.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,523 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $41.98 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $183.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.63.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

