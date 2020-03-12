L & S Advisors Inc Invests $2.66 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

