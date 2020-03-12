L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 1,041 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 7,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.93.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,210.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $876.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,433.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.88. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

