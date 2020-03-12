L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 12,282 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 892,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,074 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 269.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 482,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 352,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

