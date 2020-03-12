L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 31,936 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 184.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,936 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 47,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

CVX stock opened at $83.03 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

