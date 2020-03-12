L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 8,136 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 525,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,041,000 after buying an additional 170,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $245.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $242.49 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

