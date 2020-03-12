L & S Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,274,000 after acquiring an additional 45,961 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $677,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,133 shares of company stock worth $50,009,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

