L & S Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,741 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.83%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

