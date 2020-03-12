L & S Advisors Inc Sells 11,391 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 0.8% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 12-month low of $93.87 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

