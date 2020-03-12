L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,535,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,482 shares of company stock worth $8,204,351 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.