L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of PLD opened at $73.69 on Thursday. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.05%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

