Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 105.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

