Liberum Capital Lowers Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target to GBX 125

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

SPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 129.80 ($1.71).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

LON:SPI opened at GBX 97 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.