Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,290 ($16.97) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,370 ($18.02).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Abcam to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,305.60 ($17.17).

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Monday. Abcam has a 12 month low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,294.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 3.55 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other Abcam news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.