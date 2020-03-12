Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$416,185.42 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,186 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total transaction of C$416,185.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,834 shares in the company, valued at C$661,617.75.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$66.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Loblaw Companies Ltd has a 52-week low of C$64.16 and a 52-week high of C$76.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.86.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

