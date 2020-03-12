Lp Borden Sells 50,000 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,549,998 shares in the company, valued at $75,424,472.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Switch Inc has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Switch by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 318,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Switch by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

