LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:LSL opened at GBX 280 ($3.68) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.65. The stock has a market cap of $291.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47. LSL Property Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345 ($4.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.