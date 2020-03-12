Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 1,413,488 Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Stock

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,413,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $8,537,467.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $14,016,778.37.

MEET opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $435.63 million, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Meet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meet Group Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MEET. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Meet Group from $5.00 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Capital lowered Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 499,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

