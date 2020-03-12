Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 2,264,423 Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Stock

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $14,016,778.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,413,488 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $8,537,467.52.

NASDAQ:MEET opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $435.63 million, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Meet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meet Group Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Meet Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Meet Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Meet Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Meet Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Meet Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEET. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital lowered Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

