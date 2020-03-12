Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 37.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,682,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,418.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

