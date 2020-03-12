Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

HAE stock opened at $103.72 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

