Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,670 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $87.02 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $103.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

