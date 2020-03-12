Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $984,000 in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after acquiring an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,821,000 after acquiring an additional 384,160 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 303,664.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 379,580 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xylem by 55.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,281 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $795,188. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Xylem stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

