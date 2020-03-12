Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

