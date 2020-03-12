Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Man Group has an average rating of Buy.

Get Man Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.