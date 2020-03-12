Mark Tabbutt Buys 15,000 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Director Mark Tabbutt acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

