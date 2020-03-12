Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Cut to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $243.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.27.

NYSE MLM opened at $206.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.48. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $190.02 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

