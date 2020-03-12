Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 695 ($9.14). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.29) price objective (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Meggitt to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 682 ($8.97) to GBX 654 ($8.60) in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 557.09 ($7.33).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 463.50 ($6.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 616.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 632.54. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23).

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £30,360 ($39,936.86).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

