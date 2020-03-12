Michael T. Fisher Sells 5,209 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $314,363.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Etsy stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

