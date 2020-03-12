Mind Gym (LON:MIND) PT Lowered to GBX 150

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MIND stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. Mind Gym has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.72). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 million and a P/E ratio of 18.36.

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

