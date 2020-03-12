Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Sells $1,061,370.28 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,061,370.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

