Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.10-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.25. Moody’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.10-9.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $211.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.86. Moody’s has a one year low of $171.71 and a one year high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.36.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,707 shares of company stock worth $6,521,471. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.