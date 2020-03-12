Morgan Stanley Cuts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $69.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

NYSE PEG opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

