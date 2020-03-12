Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.31. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $46.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

