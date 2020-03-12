Morgan Stanley Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $92.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,211,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,658,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 103,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,548,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

