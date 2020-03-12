M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $140.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.07.

MTB stock opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

