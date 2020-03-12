National Bank Financial Boosts IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$8.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on IBI Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on IBI Group and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

TSE IBG opened at C$4.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.71. IBI Group has a one year low of C$4.01 and a one year high of C$5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

