Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target Cut to GBX 520

Network International (LON:NETW) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

NETW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 657 ($8.64).

Get Network International alerts:

Network International stock opened at GBX 509 ($6.70) on Tuesday. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 417.50 ($5.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 656 ($8.63). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 591.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 572.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.29.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.