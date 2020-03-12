Network International’s (NETW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NETW. Barclays increased their price target on Network International from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 657 ($8.64).

Shares of LON:NETW opened at GBX 509 ($6.70) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.29. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 417.50 ($5.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 656 ($8.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 591.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

