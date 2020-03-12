NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $433.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.61.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

