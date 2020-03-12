NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

EGOV stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NIC by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

